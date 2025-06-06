🖥️ Hit show in NJ for casting

🖥️ NJ natives on several seasons

🖥️ Dating reality show casts 18 and older

The reality show “Love Island USA” has launched its current season from a stunning beach villa in Fiji.

As season 7 unfolds, we’ll see if any New Jersey natives shake things up as a new contestant, which the show calls “Bombshells.”

For young, single New Jersey viewers who have daydreamed about being on the hit series — your chance is this weekend.

Saturday (June 7), “Love Island USA” producers will be at the Jersey Shore, with a casting villa at Bar Anticipation — or Bar A — in Lake Como.

The casting call starts at 2 p.m., according to the bar’s website. Contestants clearly have to be single and at least 18 years old — a majority are in their 20s.

"Love Island USA" airs on the streaming service, Peacock. The show's first three seasons are on Paramount Plus, as they first aired on CBS.

Bar Anticipation is located at 703 16th Ave, Lake Como, NJ 07719.

Read More: Find cash hidden in New Jersey using these social media accounts

Bar Anticipation is hosting a NJ casting call for Love Island Bar Anticipation is hosting a casting call for Love Island (Google Maps) loading...

There have been fan favorite contestants from New Jersey, ever since "Love Island USA" followed the lead of the United Kingdom's hit show.

The first season had New Jersey’s own Ray Gantt, who grew up in Toms River and placed third with his match.

The then-couple went on to compete on “The Amazing Race,” but was interrupted by the COVID pandemic.

“Love Island USA” Season 2 co-winner Justine Ndiba was from Rockaway.

Also making it the full 40 days and sharing third place that season was Brielle’s own Moira Tumas. Later in season 2 was a quick appearance by Bennie Bivens from Barnegat.

There was a quick NJ contestant on season 3 as well, with Summit’s Kamryn Mickens-Bennett.

Season 4 featured four short-time New Jersey contestants in 2022 —Clifton siblings, Chazz Bryant and Bria Bryant — as well as Phillipsburg resident Sam Kornse and Westwood resident Gabby Kiszka.

Season 6 had a New Jersey “Bombshell” visit from Rumson native, Sydney Leighton.

And, two former contestants from NJ even squared off in the first "Love Island Games" spinoff season, Justine and Ray.

Before checking out a clip - know that since it's on streaming services, curses fly freely on this show.

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom