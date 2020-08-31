It was Barak Obama's former chief of staff and former mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, who said, "you never want a good crisis go to waste, and by that I mean that it's an opportunity to do things that think you could not do before."

He said that in the White House back in 2009 and it's the mantra of every power-hungry, devious politician from coast to coast.

Well, we have a surplus of them here in New Jersey, not only in the governor's office, but plenty who've been in the legislature far too long, as well. Think back to this past January, when the legislature tried to push a ban on the religious exemption for childhood vaccines. It drew huge pushback from concerned citizens, many of parents of vaccine-injured children who were trying to protect theirs and other children from being forced into the same fate.

Now with the public on edge and school reopening being a giant clusterf***, the legislature sees an opening to force more vaccines on a panicked citizenry. "Now, these suckers will gladly roll up their sleeves and take the shot big pharma and big government want them to have," is what they're thinking and they may be right in "these unprecedented times." The NJ legislature is pushing a bill that would require all students to get a flu shot this year to be able to go to school. They've got a good crisis to work with in COVID-19 and they don't want it to go to waste. We'll be paying attention.

I still won't get the flu shot after seeing a friend nearly die and take six months to learn to walk again two years ago. But I haven't gotten one in years. I'm one of the foolish ones who believes in trying to keep my immune system strong every winter.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5: