It's pretty startling how people have given up basic civil liberties so quickly and easily in the name of "safety." Don't think the power-hungry politicians in Trenton haven't noticed.

In yet another slight erosion of our rights to run a business as we see fit, the New Jersey Legislature is jumping in to tell hotels how they should operate, imposing rules for cleaning. Thankfully, the New Jersey Hotel and Restaurant Association is pushing back.

These clowns in Trenton have demonstrated that they don't even know how to run their own government, running up huge deficits that can't be fixed. Now they want to tell private businesses how to operate. But it's all in the name of safety, so shut up and obey!

If you don't feel safe staying at hotels, stay home or stay with friends or family. If you think the hotel you're in isn't clean enough, switch hotels. We cannot accommodate every single worry about every single consequence in every single business in this state. Like most problems associated with a growing, overreaching government, it comes down to personal responsibility. YOU are responsible for your well being. The government can only do so much to protect you from the scary world out there.

We're giving up too much power and control to government and very few people seem to mind or notice. Maybe if Netflix does a mini series on how an entire state became impossible to live in because the people there lost their ability to live and work as they choose, you might pay some attention. Maybe not unless you threw in a couple of tigers and some weird psychos. We already have the psychos in the statehouse. We'd just have to bring back the Tiger Lady from Jackson.

QUEST FOR A CURE: Thursday at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 hosts a live discussion on NJ-driven advancements in coronavirus treatment and research that could save lives, help return NJ to work and even make progress toward a vaccine. Listen on New Jersey 101.5 FM, the NJ 101.5 app or Facebook.com/NJ1015.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​