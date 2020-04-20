NJ hospital workers dance to Pitbull song, rapper shows thanks

Front line workers at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin put together a video of them dancing to Pitbull’s new song, “I Believe That We Will Win.”

The video was shot outside the hospital with the workers wearing their scrubs and masks. When the video got the rapper’s attention, he posted on Facebook, adding, “Nothing but love and respect to the first responders. Stay safe. Stay blessed” and, “Special thank you to Southern Ocean Medical Center in New Jersey.”

Pitbull told Good Morning America that he was humbled by the SOMC’s video. He said that proceeds from the song will be donated to charities like Feeding America.

Part of the song says, "Fear is either you can forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise. And we’re going to face everything and rise.” The video has over 11,000 likes on his Facebook page.