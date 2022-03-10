Gov. Murphy lifts NJ state government office mask mandate

Masks will no longer be required to be worn at New Jersey state offices and facilities starting Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

"Masks will no longer be required for state employees, customers, and visitors indoors in all state executive branch offices and buildings," Murphy said. "Any employee, customer, or visitor may choose to wear a mask.

Murphy had hinted at a lifting of the mandate during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday when he said it was going to be lifted "fairly soon."

“This is going from pandemic to endemic. I think we can look normal sooner rather than later," Murphy said.

Murphy's announcement further reduces the locations where masks are required by the state to high-risk areas such as hospitals, doctors' offices, medical facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

The TSA on Thursday extended its requirement for masks on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18. The mandate includes NJ Transit, PATH, PATCO and SEPTA trains and buses. School buses are exempt.

Masks are still required on federal property.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

