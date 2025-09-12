New Jerseyans get so much crap for our attitudes, it can sometimes be hard to remember how kind-hearted a lot of us actually are.

Earlier this week, I was reminded of just how giving and helpful people in the Garden State can be.

I was almost home from work. I reached my exit on 195 and stopped on the ramp at the stop sign as usual.

Stop Sign Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Car trouble strikes on Route 195

Suddenly, my steering wheel wouldn’t budge. It came out of nowhere.

No one was behind me, so I had time to put the car in park to restart it. The wheel still wouldn’t budge, and suddenly icons I had never even seen before in my nine years of owning the car started flashing on the dashboard.

There was nothing I could do with the lack of the steering wheel, so I figured I was *you know what* out of luck.

Steering Wheel Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

A stranger steps in to help

About a minute later, a car pulled up behind me. I heard someone yelling, but couldn’t make out what was being said.

I waved my arm out the window to signal that they should just go around me, but instead, a man got out to help.

He asked what was going on (I was not helpful with answering that). So he got in the car himself and had a knowing look after taking a look.

“Give me two minutes, I’ll be back,” he said in the exact reassuring tone I needed in that moment.

Something about him made me trust that he would, in fact, be back and wasn’t just abandoning me.

I waited outside the car and sure enough, after a few minutes the man was back with something to jump start the car.

Jumpstart Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The act of kindness continues

He asked how far from home I was and said he would follow behind me to make sure I got there okay.

When we made it to my destination, I tried to give him some beers as a “thank you,” but he wouldn’t take them. He was just an all-around decent guy trying to help out a fellow New Jerseyan.

Handshake Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Despite all the guff that New Jersey gets for being full of sarcastic jerks and hard asses, it’s important to remember that we are a state full of good, caring people.

Thank you to the kind stranger who helped me out.

I don’t know if you’ll actually read this, but if you do, please know that I appreciate you and won’t forget you.

Heart Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

