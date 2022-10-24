NJ gas prices down 2 cents in a week, 12 cents below U.S. average

The average price drivers are paying for a gallon of regular gasoline in New Jersey is inching downward to begin the last week of October, but remains notably higher than both one month and one year ago.

AAA Northeast reported Monday that the average retail price of gas is now $3.67 in the Garden State, a decrease of two cents over Monday, Oct. 17. But that still represents a 16-cent bump from the last week of September, and a 23-cent bulge over prices late last October.

Yet New Jersey fares well when compared against the national average of $3.79 per gallon, on average 12 cents higher than the statewide price.

While AAA's data showed the difference in gas prices in neighboring states was similarly negligible week over week, New Jersey's 16-cent increase in the last month is higher than that of Connecticut (up 12 cents), Pennsylvania (up 11), or New York (down 2).

At $3.48 on average, Connecticut drivers are actually paying two cents fewer per gallon than they were a year ago.

AAA said the national average price has dropped daily since Oct. 11, because oil prices have trended lower and fewer drivers are filling up.

Per regions in New Jersey monitored by AAA, the most expensive gas in the state is currently in the Trenton area at nearly $3.75 per gallon, while the cheapest can be found in Bergen, Passaic, and Warren counties, all around $3.63 on average.

