NJ fixes loophole that let NJ employers not hire workers over 70 (Opinion)

Great news for millennials!

Last week Gov. Murphy signed off on a law that no longer allows employers in the state to not hire or promote workers simply because they're 70 years of age or older.

For many of us who didn't start working for our dad's business out of college, we'll likely have to work until we die. So it's refreshing to know we'll have one less hurdle to cross when the time comes for senior employment.

As the Associated Press points out, despite New Jersey's longtime crack down on discrimination and harassment, "the law contained provisions that said the law shouldn't be construed to block employers from refusing to accept for employment or to promote any person over 70 years of age."

A glaring loophole indeed.

It just goes to show you how messy and weird things are in Trenton that things like this can fly for years and years from administration to administration.

Retiring even somewhat comfortably seems more and more out of the question by the day.

Thankfully Murphy took the initiative. There was no opposition whatsoever, which again, makes you wonder why Trenton couldn't have patched this up sooner.

The governor said after proudly signing the bill, “discrimination of any kind has no place in New Jersey.”

Help, I can't get up ... from all this excitement knowing 39 years from now, I'll be able to pull myself up by my geriatric bootstraps on a Monday morning with a cold brew in my frail, delicate hands.

People are struggling in the here and now, and by reading the tea leaves, it seems like it's only going to get worse.

Millennials can pretty much rule out ever being able to cash in on Social Security. Retiring even somewhat comfortably seems more and more out of the question by the day. But what we lack in financial security, we now gain in employment security.

And that's what they want us to think is important!

“Seventy is the new 50," Democratic Sen. Shirley Turner said in a statement.

Slow down there, Shirl. Seventy doesn't have to be the new 50. The powers that be in Trenton, NYC, and D.C. made working into your golden years a necessity for many. People are struggling in the here and now, and by reading the tea leaves, it seems like it's only going to get worse.

All doom-and-gloom aside, for senior New Jerseyans in need of employment coming out of the pandemic, this should make the job hunt a little less stressful.

By the way, this is what FaceApp thinks I'll look like when I'm an old guy (top right). Get used to it! That's the mug that'll be greeting you at Wal-Mart in 2060.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.