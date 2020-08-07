This video many not have the impact that others which have been pulled off the internet, but it is a woman who claims to be a nurse speaking to a crowd. The people watching seem to be in agreement with her when she tells about how medical staff in hospitals had no idea what they were doing at the height of the coronavirus crush a few months ago here in New Jersey. She doesn't agree with how our very caring, compassionate, science-driven governor has handled the pandemic here. The woman claims to be a critical care nurse with 27 years of experience who is married to a chiropractor. There is no indication as to where the speech was given and it seems to be recorded by several other people in the crowd.

It's obvious in this shot of the video that it seems to be loosely organized and being watched by people who are of a like mind. The reason for sharing this video, before it gets too many views and is taken down, is that it is important to talk to seasoned medical professionals that had on the ground experience in dealing with this new virus. She doesn't downplay how serious the illness is or was, just how the state and the medical community reacted to it. It seems more and more, most of us are exposed to one clearly filtered, establishment approved way to look at this pandemic and how to deal with it. You can watch and make up your own mind.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

