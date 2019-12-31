NJ cop, still in psych hospital, indicted on wife-murder charge

JEFFERSON — A Newark police officer was indicted by a Morris County grand jury in connection with shooting death of his wife at their home in July.

John Formisano, 49, has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of his wife and first-degree attempted murder of his wife's 40-year-old boyfriend on July 14.

An indictment means that the grand jury found enough evidence against the defendant to proceed to trial.

Christine Formisano was found gunned down on the steps of a neighbor's home in the Oak Ridge section of Jefferson.

Her estranged husband first broke down the bedroom door at his wife's home and shot her boyfriend in the thigh, hand, arms and abdomen, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Christine left the house to get help and went to 3 Mirror Place and 5 Mirror Place, investigators say. According to authorities, a neighbor told police that she saw Formisano firing his gun outside 5 Mirror Place, where Christine was found dead on the house's steps with wounds in the abdomen, arm, leg, hand and head.

Frantic neighbors called 911 upon hearing the shots and told 911 dispatchers that Formisano, who was off duty, was in uniform.

He was taken into custody several hours later at a Livingston parking lot.

The grand jury also indicted Formisano with two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree official misconduct, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Formisano's initial appearance in court was delayed by six weeks because of psychiatric health issues, according to his lawyer.

Formisano remains in custody at a psychiatric facility, according to Morris County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Meghan Knab. NJ.com reported he was being held at Saint Clare’s Behavioral Health in Boonton but Knab would not confirm a location.

Knab said Formisano is due in court on Jan. 13.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5