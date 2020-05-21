My friend Congressman Chris Smith joined me on the morning show to talk about his efforts to help families impacted by COVID-19. He was the champion of a bill to allow 9/11 victims families to sue Saudi Arabia.

Congressman Smith is no stranger to taking risks on behalf of human rights, he’s had other run ins with Chinese authorities and that hasn’t stopped him. We also chatted about his push for hydroxychloroquine which we have reported previously as being effective for some fighting COVID-19. He expressed the same confusion and disappointment about the irresponsible media attacking President Trump for taking it while the evidence mounts that it can be very effective.

Chris Smith is a champion of human rights and common sense I’m proud to call him a friend and he remains the main reason I do not support term limits for Members of Congress.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

More from New Jersey 101.5: