NJ congressman’s plans for a ‘clean economy’ by 2050

The window for limiting catastrophic climate-related disasters is closing, federal lawmakers say.

So members of the Energy and Commerce Committee, chaired by New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone, have a plan to get the United States to a "100% clean economy" in the next 30 years.

Pallone and his colleagues laid out the framework for the Climate Leadership and Environmental Action for our Nation's (CLEAN) Future Act, which ambitiously aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas pollution no later than 2050. The draft legislation details ways to cut carbon pollution in several sectors of the nation's economy, including transportation and building.

"It's our comprehensive proposal to tackle the climate crisis head on," Pallone said. "This is one of the committee's top priorities."

The committee held 15 hearings on the climate crisis, and hearings will continue as the committee seeks feedback and recommendations on the bill.

Cutting carbon pollution to net-zero by 2050 would be required in order to avoid the most catastrophic outcomes of climate change, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

"In 2018 alone, our nation experienced 14 natural disasters costing $91 billion," Pallone said. "So if anyone asks how can you afford this, my answer is how can we not afford to do this?"

Specifically, the CLEAN Future Act requires all retail electricity suppliers to obtain 100% clean energy by 2050, improves the efficiency of new and existing buildings, and reduces transportation emissions by improving vehicle efficiency, among other measures.

