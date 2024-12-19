Get ready for New Jersey’s first-ever coffee festival

☕ The New Jersey Coffee Festival is scheduled to debut in 2025

HOLMDEL — Coffee lovers mark this event on your calendar for 2025.

New Jersey’s first-ever coffee festival is coming to Monmouth County.

The event, first reported by NJ.com, one of the key sponsors, will be held on March 22 at Bell Works in Holmdel from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The New Jersey Coffee Festival, also sponsored by Jersey Eats, promises to be chock full of top-notch coffee and tea vendors, brunch goodies, workshops, coffee-inspired cocktails, and live acoustic music.

With more than 20 coffee, tea, and food vendors at the event, participants will have an opportunity to savor everything like classic brews, artisan teas, and pastries, the website boasted.

Some scheduled vendors include Rippin Coffee Roasters, Cultura Coffee, Mind the Gap Coffee, Steady Hand Café and Collective, and more.

If you're interested in being a vendor at the inaugural NJ Coffee Festival, apply here.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31.

According to the festival's website, the $24.99 general admission ticket includes access to the festival, including coffee and tea samples, as well as entry to the brew school and coffee conversations.

The VIP $54.99 ticket includes everything in the general admission ticket, as well as early access at 10 a.m., reserved seating for the brew school and coffee conversations, access to the VIP lounge with complimentary water and snacks, a complimentary coffee-inspired cocktail or mocktail, and a VIP swag bag that includes a commemorative tumbler, the festival's website said.

Coffee, tea and food will all be available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased online through the website, or at the door on the day of the event.

