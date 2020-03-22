NJ Business & Industry prez to clear up confusion, offer help

If you’re a small business (or really any business) owner who is looking for clarity on what is and isn’t allowed for certain industries during this state shutdown, Michele Siekerka of NJ Business & Industry Association joins us for the 3pm hour Monday, March 23.

For example, when they say construction and manufacturing is exempt, is it literally all construction and manufacturing? I can see completing a major road construction project, but is it essential to put a deck on your home? If your company is making medical masks sure, but is manufacturing lava lamps necessary now? Liquor stores are considered essential. Why?

Siekerka will also have updated information on what help is available for small businesses crippled by these shutdowns. Pass the word to those who could use advice. Make sure you’re listening to NJ101.5 on air or on our free app starting at 3:08pm Monday.

More from New Jersey 101.5