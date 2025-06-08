NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 8
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 70°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:32a
|Low
Sun 12:31p
|High
Sun 6:53p
|Low
Mon 1:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:06a
|Low
Sun 11:55a
|High
Sun 6:27p
|Low
Mon 12:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:20a
|Low
Sun 12:07p
|High
Sun 6:41p
|Low
Mon 12:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:02a
|Low
Sun 11:59a
|High
Sun 6:23p
|Low
Mon 12:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:12a
|Low
Sun 4:36p
|High
Sun 10:33p
|Low
Mon 5:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:27a
|Low
Sun 12:29p
|High
Sun 6:48p
|Low
Mon 1:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:19a
|Low
Sun 4:10p
|High
Sun 9:40p
|Low
Mon 4:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 7:13a
|Low
Sun 12:59p
|High
Sun 7:40p
|Low
Mon 2:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:08a
|Low
Sun 12:06p
|High
Sun 6:33p
|Low
Mon 1:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:27a
|Low
Sun 12:24p
|High
Sun 7:00p
|Low
Mon 1:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:22a
|Low
Sun 12:11p
|High
Sun 6:43p
|Low
Mon 1:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:21a
|Low
Sun 1:09p
|High
Sun 7:44p
|Low
Mon 2:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
