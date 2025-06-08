Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 70°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 66° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:32a Low

Sun 12:31p High

Sun 6:53p Low

Mon 1:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:06a Low

Sun 11:55a High

Sun 6:27p Low

Mon 12:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:20a Low

Sun 12:07p High

Sun 6:41p Low

Mon 12:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:02a Low

Sun 11:59a High

Sun 6:23p Low

Mon 12:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:12a Low

Sun 4:36p High

Sun 10:33p Low

Mon 5:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:27a Low

Sun 12:29p High

Sun 6:48p Low

Mon 1:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:19a Low

Sun 4:10p High

Sun 9:40p Low

Mon 4:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 7:13a Low

Sun 12:59p High

Sun 7:40p Low

Mon 2:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:08a Low

Sun 12:06p High

Sun 6:33p Low

Mon 1:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:27a Low

Sun 12:24p High

Sun 7:00p Low

Mon 1:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:22a Low

Sun 12:11p High

Sun 6:43p Low

Mon 1:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:21a Low

Sun 1:09p High

Sun 7:44p Low

Mon 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt