NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 8

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 8

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 70°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature66° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 6:32a		Low
Sun 12:31p		High
Sun 6:53p		Low
Mon 1:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:06a		Low
Sun 11:55a		High
Sun 6:27p		Low
Mon 12:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:20a		Low
Sun 12:07p		High
Sun 6:41p		Low
Mon 12:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:02a		Low
Sun 11:59a		High
Sun 6:23p		Low
Mon 12:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:12a		Low
Sun 4:36p		High
Sun 10:33p		Low
Mon 5:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:27a		Low
Sun 12:29p		High
Sun 6:48p		Low
Mon 1:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 9:19a		Low
Sun 4:10p		High
Sun 9:40p		Low
Mon 4:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 7:13a		Low
Sun 12:59p		High
Sun 7:40p		Low
Mon 2:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:08a		Low
Sun 12:06p		High
Sun 6:33p		Low
Mon 1:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 6:27a		Low
Sun 12:24p		High
Sun 7:00p		Low
Mon 1:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:22a		Low
Sun 12:11p		High
Sun 6:43p		Low
Mon 1:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 7:21a		Low
Sun 1:09p		High
Sun 7:44p		Low
Mon 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, New Jersey Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM