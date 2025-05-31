Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the West

17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)

15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 65°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 66° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:19pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:09a High

Sat 12:23p Low

Sat 6:10p High

Sun 12:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:33a High

Sat 11:57a Low

Sat 5:34p High

Sun 12:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:45a High

Sat 12:11p Low

Sat 5:46p High

Sun 12:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:37a High

Sat 11:53a Low

Sat 5:38p High

Sun 12:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:14a High

Sat 4:03p Low

Sat 10:15p High

Sun 4:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:16a High

Sat 12:08p Low

Sat 6:08p High

Sun 12:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:48a High

Sat 3:10p Low

Sat 9:49p High

Sun 3:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:52a High

Sat 12:58p Low

Sat 6:40p High

Sun 1:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:53a High

Sat 11:57a Low

Sat 5:43p High

Sun 12:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:16a High

Sat 12:21p Low

Sat 6:05p High

Sun 12:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:57a High

Sat 11:59a Low

Sat 5:45p High

Sun 12:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:50a High

Sat 12:57p Low

Sat 6:42p High

Sun 1:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds and W 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers likely in the evening.

SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SW 1 foot at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

