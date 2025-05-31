NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 31
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:09a
|High
Sat 12:23p
|Low
Sat 6:10p
|High
Sun 12:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:33a
|High
Sat 11:57a
|Low
Sat 5:34p
|High
Sun 12:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:45a
|High
Sat 12:11p
|Low
Sat 5:46p
|High
Sun 12:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:37a
|High
Sat 11:53a
|Low
Sat 5:38p
|High
Sun 12:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:14a
|High
Sat 4:03p
|Low
Sat 10:15p
|High
Sun 4:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:16a
|High
Sat 12:08p
|Low
Sat 6:08p
|High
Sun 12:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:48a
|High
Sat 3:10p
|Low
Sat 9:49p
|High
Sun 3:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:52a
|High
Sat 12:58p
|Low
Sat 6:40p
|High
Sun 1:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:53a
|High
Sat 11:57a
|Low
Sat 5:43p
|High
Sun 12:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:16a
|High
Sat 12:21p
|Low
Sat 6:05p
|High
Sun 12:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:57a
|High
Sat 11:59a
|Low
Sat 5:45p
|High
Sun 12:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:50a
|High
Sat 12:57p
|Low
Sat 6:42p
|High
Sun 1:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds and W 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers likely in the evening.
SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SW 1 foot at 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
