NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 31

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature66° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:19pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 6:09a		High
Sat 12:23p		Low
Sat 6:10p		High
Sun 12:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:33a		High
Sat 11:57a		Low
Sat 5:34p		High
Sun 12:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:45a		High
Sat 12:11p		Low
Sat 5:46p		High
Sun 12:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:37a		High
Sat 11:53a		Low
Sat 5:38p		High
Sun 12:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:14a		High
Sat 4:03p		Low
Sat 10:15p		High
Sun 4:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:16a		High
Sat 12:08p		Low
Sat 6:08p		High
Sun 12:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:48a		High
Sat 3:10p		Low
Sat 9:49p		High
Sun 3:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:52a		High
Sat 12:58p		Low
Sat 6:40p		High
Sun 1:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:53a		High
Sat 11:57a		Low
Sat 5:43p		High
Sun 12:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:16a		High
Sat 12:21p		Low
Sat 6:05p		High
Sun 12:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:57a		High
Sat 11:59a		Low
Sat 5:45p		High
Sun 12:17a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:50a		High
Sat 12:57p		Low
Sat 6:42p		High
Sun 1:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds and W 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers likely in the evening.

SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SW 1 foot at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

