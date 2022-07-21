NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/21
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values will be 104-108 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|84° - 96°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:55a
|High
Thu 3:11p
|Low
Thu 9:52p
|High
Fri 3:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:19a
|High
Thu 2:45p
|Low
Thu 9:16p
|High
Fri 3:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:31a
|High
Thu 2:59p
|Low
Thu 9:28p
|High
Fri 3:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:23a
|High
Thu 2:41p
|Low
Thu 9:20p
|High
Fri 2:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:16a
|Low
Thu 1:00p
|High
Thu 6:51p
|Low
Fri 1:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:57a
|High
Thu 3:12p
|Low
Thu 9:49p
|High
Fri 3:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 5:23a
|Low
Thu 12:34p
|High
Thu 5:58p
|Low
Fri 1:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 9:19a
|High
Thu 3:50p
|Low
Thu 10:08p
|High
Fri 4:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:33a
|High
Thu 3:04p
|Low
Thu 9:25p
|High
Fri 3:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:47a
|High
Thu 3:20p
|Low
Thu 9:39p
|High
Fri 3:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:38a
|High
Thu 3:16p
|Low
Thu 9:30p
|High
Fri 3:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 9:30a
|High
Thu 4:04p
|Low
Thu 10:23p
|High
Fri 4:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.