NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/8

DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Dense smoke will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 65° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 7 (High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:08a High

Thu 12:19p Low

Thu 6:15p High

Fri 12:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:32a High

Thu 11:53a Low

Thu 5:39p High

Fri 12:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:44a High

Thu 12:07p Low

Thu 5:51p High

Fri 12:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:36a High

Thu 11:49a Low

Thu 5:43p High

Fri 12:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:13a High

Thu 3:59p Low

Thu 10:20p High

Fri 4:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:15a High

Thu 12:07p Low

Thu 6:14p High

Fri 12:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:47a High

Thu 3:06p Low

Thu 9:54p High

Fri 3:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:55a High

Thu 1:04p Low

Thu 6:47p High

Fri 1:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:48a High

Thu 11:52a Low

Thu 5:43p High

Fri 12:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:16a High

Thu 12:22p Low

Thu 6:09p High

Fri 12:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:53a High

Thu 11:54a Low

Thu 5:46p High

Fri 12:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:44a High

Thu 12:56p Low

Thu 6:44p High

Fri 1:17a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming SE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Smoke this morning. Hazy. Patchy smoke this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 6 seconds after midnight. Hazy.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the morning, becoming light. A chance of showers. Hazy. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day, then showers likely through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

