NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/8

Advisories

DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Dense smoke will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature65° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:08a		High
Thu 12:19p		Low
Thu 6:15p		High
Fri 12:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:32a		High
Thu 11:53a		Low
Thu 5:39p		High
Fri 12:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:44a		High
Thu 12:07p		Low
Thu 5:51p		High
Fri 12:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:36a		High
Thu 11:49a		Low
Thu 5:43p		High
Fri 12:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:13a		High
Thu 3:59p		Low
Thu 10:20p		High
Fri 4:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:15a		High
Thu 12:07p		Low
Thu 6:14p		High
Fri 12:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:47a		High
Thu 3:06p		Low
Thu 9:54p		High
Fri 3:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:55a		High
Thu 1:04p		Low
Thu 6:47p		High
Fri 1:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:48a		High
Thu 11:52a		Low
Thu 5:43p		High
Fri 12:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:16a		High
Thu 12:22p		Low
Thu 6:09p		High
Fri 12:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:53a		High
Thu 11:54a		Low
Thu 5:46p		High
Fri 12:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:44a		High
Thu 12:56p		Low
Thu 6:44p		High
Fri 1:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming SE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Smoke this morning. Hazy. Patchy smoke this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 6 seconds after midnight. Hazy.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the morning, becoming light. A chance of showers. Hazy. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day, then showers likely through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

