NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/8
Advisories
DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Dense smoke will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|65° - 74°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:08a
|High
Thu 12:19p
|Low
Thu 6:15p
|High
Fri 12:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:32a
|High
Thu 11:53a
|Low
Thu 5:39p
|High
Fri 12:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:44a
|High
Thu 12:07p
|Low
Thu 5:51p
|High
Fri 12:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:36a
|High
Thu 11:49a
|Low
Thu 5:43p
|High
Fri 12:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:13a
|High
Thu 3:59p
|Low
Thu 10:20p
|High
Fri 4:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:15a
|High
Thu 12:07p
|Low
Thu 6:14p
|High
Fri 12:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:47a
|High
Thu 3:06p
|Low
Thu 9:54p
|High
Fri 3:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:55a
|High
Thu 1:04p
|Low
Thu 6:47p
|High
Fri 1:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:48a
|High
Thu 11:52a
|Low
Thu 5:43p
|High
Fri 12:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:16a
|High
Thu 12:22p
|Low
Thu 6:09p
|High
Fri 12:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:53a
|High
Thu 11:54a
|Low
Thu 5:46p
|High
Fri 12:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:44a
|High
Thu 12:56p
|Low
Thu 6:44p
|High
Fri 1:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming SE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Smoke this morning. Hazy. Patchy smoke this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 6 seconds after midnight. Hazy.
FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the morning, becoming light. A chance of showers. Hazy. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day, then showers likely through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.