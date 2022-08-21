NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/21

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southeast

8 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 73°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 7:47pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 10:03a High

Sun 4:16p Low

Sun 11:10p High

Mon 4:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:27a High

Sun 3:50p Low

Sun 10:34p High

Mon 4:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:39a High

Sun 4:04p Low

Sun 10:46p High

Mon 4:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:31a High

Sun 3:46p Low

Sun 10:38p High

Mon 4:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:33a Low

Sun 2:08p High

Sun 7:56p Low

Mon 3:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:58a High

Sun 4:20p Low

Sun 11:05p High

Mon 4:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:40a Low

Sun 1:42p High

Sun 7:03p Low

Mon 2:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:22a High

Sun 4:57p Low

Sun 11:29p High

Mon 5:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:36a High

Sun 4:13p Low

Sun 10:53p High

Mon 4:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:44a High

Sun 4:33p Low

Sun 11:07p High

Mon 4:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:40a High

Sun 4:33p Low

Sun 11:00p High

Mon 5:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:31a High

Sun 5:12p Low

Sun 11:47p High

Mon 5:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

