NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/26

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/26

Dennis Malloy photo

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
13 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 72°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature75° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 6:44a		Low
Sun 12:40p		High
Sun 7:02p		Low
Mon 1:38a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:18a		Low
Sun 12:04p		High
Sun 6:36p		Low
Mon 1:02a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:32a		Low
Sun 12:16p		High
Sun 6:50p		Low
Mon 1:14a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:14a		Low
Sun 12:08p		High
Sun 6:32p		Low
Mon 1:06a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:24a		Low
Sun 4:45p		High
Sun 10:42p		Low
Mon 5:43a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:37a		Low
Sun 12:36p		High
Sun 6:56p		Low
Mon 1:41a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 9:31a		Low
Sun 4:19p		High
Sun 9:49p		Low
Mon 5:17a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 7:16a		Low
Sun 1:04p		High
Sun 7:38p		Low
Mon 2:06a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:26a		Low
Sun 12:18p		High
Sun 6:47p		Low
Mon 1:20a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 6:41a		Low
Sun 12:33p		High
Sun 7:09p		Low
Mon 1:40a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:37a		Low
Sun 12:24p		High
Sun 6:58p		Low
Mon 1:29a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 7:34a		Low
Sun 1:18p		High
Sun 7:54p		Low
Mon 2:23a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top