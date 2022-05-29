NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/29

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature67° - 77°
WindsFrom the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature60° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:18pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 7:54a		Low
Sun 1:53p		High
Sun 8:08p		Low
Mon 2:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:28a		Low
Sun 1:17p		High
Sun 7:42p		Low
Mon 2:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:42a		Low
Sun 1:29p		High
Sun 7:56p		Low
Mon 2:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:24a		Low
Sun 1:21p		High
Sun 7:38p		Low
Mon 2:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:07a		High
Sun 11:34a		Low
Sun 5:58p		High
Sun 11:48p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:48a		Low
Sun 1:51p		High
Sun 8:04p		Low
Mon 2:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 5:41a		High
Sun 10:41a		Low
Sun 5:32p		High
Sun 10:55p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 8:27a		Low
Sun 2:16p		High
Sun 8:46p		Low
Mon 3:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:34a		Low
Sun 1:28p		High
Sun 7:51p		Low
Mon 2:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 7:57a		Low
Sun 1:47p		High
Sun 8:16p		Low
Mon 2:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:42a		Low
Sun 1:33p		High
Sun 8:00p		Low
Mon 2:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 8:45a		Low
Sun 2:28p		High
Sun 9:01p		Low
Mon 3:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

