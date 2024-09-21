NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/21
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the North
11 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:43am - 6:57pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:55a
|Low
Sat 5:24p
|High
Sat 11:24p
|Low
Sun 5:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:29a
|Low
Sat 4:48p
|High
Sat 10:58p
|Low
Sun 4:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:43a
|Low
Sat 5:00p
|High
Sat 11:12p
|Low
Sun 5:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:25a
|Low
Sat 4:52p
|High
Sat 10:54p
|Low
Sun 4:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:47a
|High
Sat 2:35p
|Low
Sat 9:29p
|High
Sun 3:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:46a
|Low
Sat 5:26p
|High
Sat 11:16p
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:21a
|High
Sat 1:42p
|Low
Sat 9:03p
|High
Sun 2:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:12a
|High
Sat 11:46a
|Low
Sat 6:00p
|High
Sun 12:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:30a
|Low
Sat 4:56p
|High
Sat 10:59p
|Low
Sun 4:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 11:06a
|Low
Sat 5:21p
|High
Sat 11:29p
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:38a
|Low
Sat 5:00p
|High
Sat 11:04p
|Low
Sun 5:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:12a
|High
Sat 11:40a
|Low
Sat 5:55p
|High
Sun 12:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds.
TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
