NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/21

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the North

11 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 71° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:43am - 6:57pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:55a Low

Sat 5:24p High

Sat 11:24p Low

Sun 5:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:29a Low

Sat 4:48p High

Sat 10:58p Low

Sun 4:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:43a Low

Sat 5:00p High

Sat 11:12p Low

Sun 5:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:25a Low

Sat 4:52p High

Sat 10:54p Low

Sun 4:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:47a High

Sat 2:35p Low

Sat 9:29p High

Sun 3:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:46a Low

Sat 5:26p High

Sat 11:16p Low

Sun 5:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:21a High

Sat 1:42p Low

Sat 9:03p High

Sun 2:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:12a High

Sat 11:46a Low

Sat 6:00p High

Sun 12:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:30a Low

Sat 4:56p High

Sat 10:59p Low

Sun 4:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 11:06a Low

Sat 5:21p High

Sat 11:29p Low

Sun 5:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:38a Low

Sat 5:00p High

Sat 11:04p Low

Sun 5:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:12a High

Sat 11:40a Low

Sat 5:55p High

Sun 12:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

