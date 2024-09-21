NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/21

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/21

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the North
11 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 75°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature71° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:43am - 6:57pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 10:55a		Low
Sat 5:24p		High
Sat 11:24p		Low
Sun 5:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:29a		Low
Sat 4:48p		High
Sat 10:58p		Low
Sun 4:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:43a		Low
Sat 5:00p		High
Sat 11:12p		Low
Sun 5:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:25a		Low
Sat 4:52p		High
Sat 10:54p		Low
Sun 4:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:47a		High
Sat 2:35p		Low
Sat 9:29p		High
Sun 3:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 10:46a		Low
Sat 5:26p		High
Sat 11:16p		Low
Sun 5:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:21a		High
Sat 1:42p		Low
Sat 9:03p		High
Sun 2:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:12a		High
Sat 11:46a		Low
Sat 6:00p		High
Sun 12:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:30a		Low
Sat 4:56p		High
Sat 10:59p		Low
Sun 4:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 11:06a		Low
Sat 5:21p		High
Sat 11:29p		Low
Sun 5:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:38a		Low
Sat 5:00p		High
Sat 11:04p		Low
Sun 5:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:12a		High
Sat 11:40a		Low
Sat 5:55p		High
Sun 12:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022

We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM