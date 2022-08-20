NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/20
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:12am - 7:48pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 9:05a
|High
Sat 3:21p
|Low
Sat 10:17p
|High
Sun 3:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:29a
|High
Sat 2:55p
|Low
Sat 9:41p
|High
Sun 3:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:41a
|High
Sat 3:09p
|Low
Sat 9:53p
|High
Sun 3:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:33a
|High
Sat 2:51p
|Low
Sat 9:45p
|High
Sun 3:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:37a
|Low
Sat 1:10p
|High
Sat 7:01p
|Low
Sun 2:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:06a
|High
Sat 3:26p
|Low
Sat 10:13p
|High
Sun 3:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 5:44a
|Low
Sat 12:44p
|High
Sat 6:08p
|Low
Sun 1:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 9:29a
|High
Sat 4:03p
|Low
Sat 10:33p
|High
Sun 4:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:41a
|High
Sat 3:16p
|Low
Sat 9:55p
|High
Sun 3:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 8:50a
|High
Sat 3:33p
|Low
Sat 10:08p
|High
Sun 3:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:44a
|High
Sat 3:31p
|Low
Sat 9:58p
|High
Sun 4:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 9:37a
|High
Sat 4:16p
|Low
Sat 10:46p
|High
Sun 4:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 7 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.