NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/2

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

7 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 69° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:21pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:01a Low

Fri 1:07p High

Fri 7:22p Low

Sat 2:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:35a Low

Fri 12:31p High

Fri 6:56p Low

Sat 1:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:49a Low

Fri 12:43p High

Fri 7:10p Low

Sat 1:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:31a Low

Fri 12:35p High

Fri 6:52p Low

Sat 1:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:15a High

Fri 10:41a Low

Fri 5:12p High

Fri 11:02p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:53a Low

Fri 1:01p High

Fri 7:16p Low

Sat 2:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:48a Low

Fri 4:46p High

Fri 10:09p Low

Sat 5:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:48a Low

Fri 1:32p High

Fri 8:16p Low

Sat 2:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:35a Low

Fri 12:34p High

Fri 7:01p Low

Sat 1:32a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:03a Low

Fri 12:57p High

Fri 7:36p Low

Sat 1:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:42a Low

Fri 12:42p High

Fri 7:07p Low

Sat 1:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:48a Low

Fri 1:37p High

Fri 8:12p Low

Sat 2:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. NE swell 4 to 8 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

