NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/2
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:01a
|Low
Fri 1:07p
|High
Fri 7:22p
|Low
Sat 2:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:35a
|Low
Fri 12:31p
|High
Fri 6:56p
|Low
Sat 1:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:49a
|Low
Fri 12:43p
|High
Fri 7:10p
|Low
Sat 1:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:31a
|Low
Fri 12:35p
|High
Fri 6:52p
|Low
Sat 1:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:15a
|High
Fri 10:41a
|Low
Fri 5:12p
|High
Fri 11:02p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:53a
|Low
Fri 1:01p
|High
Fri 7:16p
|Low
Sat 2:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:48a
|Low
Fri 4:46p
|High
Fri 10:09p
|Low
Sat 5:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:48a
|Low
Fri 1:32p
|High
Fri 8:16p
|Low
Sat 2:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:35a
|Low
Fri 12:34p
|High
Fri 7:01p
|Low
Sat 1:32a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:03a
|Low
Fri 12:57p
|High
Fri 7:36p
|Low
Sat 1:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:42a
|Low
Fri 12:42p
|High
Fri 7:07p
|Low
Sat 1:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:48a
|Low
Fri 1:37p
|High
Fri 8:12p
|Low
Sat 2:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. NE swell 4 to 8 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.
MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.