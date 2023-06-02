NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/2

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/2

Seaside Heights boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature69° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:21pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 7:01a		Low
Fri 1:07p		High
Fri 7:22p		Low
Sat 2:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:35a		Low
Fri 12:31p		High
Fri 6:56p		Low
Sat 1:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:49a		Low
Fri 12:43p		High
Fri 7:10p		Low
Sat 1:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:31a		Low
Fri 12:35p		High
Fri 6:52p		Low
Sat 1:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:15a		High
Fri 10:41a		Low
Fri 5:12p		High
Fri 11:02p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:53a		Low
Fri 1:01p		High
Fri 7:16p		Low
Sat 2:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 9:48a		Low
Fri 4:46p		High
Fri 10:09p		Low
Sat 5:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 7:48a		Low
Fri 1:32p		High
Fri 8:16p		Low
Sat 2:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:35a		Low
Fri 12:34p		High
Fri 7:01p		Low
Sat 1:32a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 7:03a		Low
Fri 12:57p		High
Fri 7:36p		Low
Sat 1:58a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:42a		Low
Fri 12:42p		High
Fri 7:07p		Low
Sat 1:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 7:48a		Low
Fri 1:37p		High
Fri 8:12p		Low
Sat 2:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. NE swell 4 to 8 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park

From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Another great South Jersey winery

If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey

Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike.
 
Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM