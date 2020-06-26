Last Friday word came from the state that long-term care facilities would be allowed to have restricted, outdoor visits starting that Sunday, Father's Day. Well if you planned to see your loved one that day, the cruel joke was on you. In order to do that, the facilities would have to present a "plan" to the state on how they would be doing that. So many of them scrambled to put together plans to facilitate the visits. It was a Friday afternoon!!! They had only hours to submit the plans and then the state offices closed in a few hours. That's what government does when they want to do something sneaky: they do it on a Friday afternoon.

How long do you think it takes the state to approve the plans of ONE long-term care facility, let alone the hundreds that will no doubt apply. Families all over the state were given false hope again in the struggle to even be six feet apart from their family members. When approved, and who knows when that will be, you'll have to wear a mask and reserve your spot on the lawn or parking lot to even have the chance to be near your loved one. No hugging. No kissing. No warm smiles. No telling when life will even be near back to normal for our people in these facilities.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

