NJ 101.5’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino getaway giveaway!

New Jersey 101.5 wants you to get away — for free!

It's our getaway giveaway to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Starting Monday, May 9, listen at 9 a.m. during Bill Spadea's show, and 2 and 5 p.m. during Deminski & Doyle for our secret code words. Enter them on the New Jersey 101.5 app for chances to win the free getaway. It's that easy!

Did we mention that there's three winners every day? All thanks to our sponsor, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

You have until May 27 to get in on the action.

To enter, be sure to download our free app. Look for the GETAWAY button on the homepage every day.

You should also turn on the Contest Alerts on our app — we'll send you occasional reminders about this (and any other fun contest in the future) so you don't miss out!

See our full contest rules.

Enter on the app below

Get ready for summer ...