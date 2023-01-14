NJ 101.5 wants to fill your gas tank: Win a free gas card!

NJ 101.5 wants to fill your gas tank: Win a free gas card!

New Jersey 101.5 wants to say "tanks" for listening — and fill your tank for free,

You can win a free $50 gas card.

Listen weekdays at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for our secret code word.

Enter it below to win a free $50 gas card. Three winners every weekday starting Monday, Jan 16. Contest ends Jan. 27.

Thanks to our sponsor: Ciocca Car & Truck Country of Flemington.

Good luck!

Never miss a contest! Get our free and sign up for contest alerts!

Get the NJ 101.5 app

ENTER CODE WORDS BELOW EACH DAY

Pumping your own gas with Dennis Malloy

Contest rules.

Filed Under: VIP
Categories: Contests
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM