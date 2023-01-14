NJ 101.5 wants to fill your gas tank: Win a free gas card!
New Jersey 101.5 wants to say "tanks" for listening — and fill your tank for free,
You can win a free $50 gas card.
Listen weekdays at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for our secret code word.
Enter it below to win a free $50 gas card. Three winners every weekday starting Monday, Jan 16. Contest ends Jan. 27.
Thanks to our sponsor: Ciocca Car & Truck Country of Flemington.
Good luck!
Never miss a contest! Get our free and sign up for contest alerts!