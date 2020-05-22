New Yorkers moving to the New Jersey suburbs in droves

Look out, New Jersey. The New Yorkers are coming! What first seemed to be a sudden stall in the real estate market in New Jersey after governor Murphy announced the COVID-19 shut down recommendations, has turned out to be anything but. It turns out that New Yorkers who are tired of living in the city being so closely crammed together are looking for a little more space and a “new normal” here in the Garden State, according to an article on thedailyvoice.com. According to the article, Steven Magnuson, a Douglas Elliman broker in Greenwich told CNBC, “It seems like everyone wants to leave the city,” he added. “Our problem is not enough inventory for sale. We’ve been on the phone 24/7 and on email.”

It seems that after going through the crisis in the city, people want out. And they are desperately looking for free space outdoors. The article goes on to say that coronavirus is definitely adding to the home buying urgency that realtors in New Jersey are seeing right now. They can go out for a bike ride, and go for a run or walk and live their daily lives without feeling inundated by their neighbors,” Magnuson said. Yea. We in New Jersey figured that out along time ago. It took a pandemic for the New Yorkers to see it too.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

