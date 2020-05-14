New Jersey super-volunteer sews for a cause

Alexandra Amato just can’t stop. She’s been she’s had a calling to help others since she was 11 years old, volunteering as a candy striper and then eventually becoming a nurse. Currently, she is the Community Relations Director Artis Senior Living as well as an outstanding volunteer for The Alzheimer's Association Greater New Jersey Chapter, a volunteer-driven Alzheimer’s organization which provides care, support, advocacy and research for Alzheimer’s Disease.

You’d think with her work with the seniors at Artis and her volunteer work, she would feel fulfilled enough. But according to an article in the Long Branch-Eatontown Patch, Alexandra just had to do more. So, after hearing about the shortages of PPE due to the COVID-19 crisis, she jumped into action: She taught herself to sew by watching dozens of YouTube videos online. Then, she bought herself a sewing machine and became a one-(wo)man mask manufacturer, producing over 600 face masks and distributing them to local police, fire, hospital and hospice personnel. With all of that on her plate, Alexandra Amato has it in her: She can’t stop giving.

QUEST FOR A CURE: Thursday at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 hosts a live discussion on NJ-driven advancements in coronavirus treatment and research that could save lives, help return NJ to work and even make progress toward a vaccine. Listen on New Jersey 101.5 FM, the NJ 101.5 app or Facebook.com/NJ1015.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​