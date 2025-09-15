Yes, believe it or not, it’s that time of year here in New Jersey.

Soon we’re gonna all go scaring the pumpkin patches for the perfect pumpkin. And that’s part of the fun of the season.

Pumpkins Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash loading...

But what’s not fun is seeing your pumpkin on life support by the time Halloween actually rolls around.

There’s nothing worse than dragging home the “perfect” pumpkin, setting it on the front steps, and three days later it’s a mushy, smelly mess. If you want your pumpkin to last past the weekend, there are a few simple tricks to spotting a good one — whether you’re carving a Jack-O-Lantern or baking a pie.

All over the Internet, there are some tips, so I’ve tried to compile a lot of them here. But one thing that people need to know.

Which pumpkin should you get? Depends on what it's for

The first rule ... Know your mission!

Did you know that carving and cooking call for two totally different pumpkins??

Here are some tips

Carved Pumpkin Photo by Emilia Willberg on Unsplash loading...

🎃 Pumpkins for carving:

– Color matters. A solid orange pumpkin usually means it’s ripe, but don’t panic if there’s a little green. Use the other signs, too.

– Give it a knock. A good carving pumpkin sounds hollow. That empty thud is what makes it easy to carve.

– Check the skin. It should be firm, not soft. Scratch it with your fingernail—if it dents a little but doesn’t pierce, you’ve got a winner. Jack-O-Lantern pumpkins are literally made for this job.

Pumpkin Pie Photo by Kelsey Weinkauf on Unsplash loading...

🎃 Pumpkins for cooking:

– Go heavy. A baking pumpkin should feel dense and packed with flesh. The heavier, the better.

– Pick the right type. Cinderella pumpkins and Mystic Pie pumpkins are your best bet—they’re smaller, denser, and way tastier than those big hollow guys.

– Test it. Press gently around the pumpkin. Any soft spots mean it’s on its way out. And tug on the stem—if it’s dry or breaks off, skip it. A strong stem means a healthy pumpkin.