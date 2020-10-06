The effects of the lockdown of people and the shutdown of businesses will be felt for a long time to come. Long after the novel coronavirus is in our rearview mirror, the devastating effects of state governments' reaction to it will be felt for a long time to come.

From countless businesses big and small that won't be able to recover, to school children terrified by our so-called leaders' reaction to COVID-19. From isolation to depression and abuse, the effects of these executive orders and shutdowns are serious. Many of us have been living our lives as close to normal as possible, with the exception of mandated mask-wearing and limitations on gatherings.

Sunday, I went to a friend's house to have breakfast with him and his wife. It seemed strange because so few people have been doing things like that for a while now. But it felt great. They had a house party back in July with a couple dozen people over and no one got sick. I have my son, his wife and baby over to the house every Sunday. It's one of the few things that make us all very happy.

We regularly visit my 89-year-old mother, who's living with my brother and his large family now. I often take her to my house or out to restaurants for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It makes all of us feel great. We need it. It's essential for social, mental, and physical well-being. We're not being reckless. We use good judgment with hygiene as always, but we're not going to stop living life. It's not healthy.

President Donald Trump came home from Walter Reed Medical Center Monday night and told people not to be afraid to live life and to not let COVID-19 dominate our lives. So many people absolutely despise him and can't see past the overwhelming hatred they have for him to give him any credit, but he's right.

We as a society and especially in New Jersey have let this virus dominate and destroy our lives. Democrat President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously once said, "we have nothing to fear but fear itself." And he was right. That was before 24-hour cable news, social media and the internet, but it's still true. It's never been more true than right now. Be safe. Be smart. But live your life.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.