There has always been a cloud of mystery around certain places in New Jersey. But there is one place that is so odd that it made the list of America's absolutely most mysterious places.

Photo by Elijah Hail on Unsplash Photo by Elijah Hail on Unsplash loading...

You may be thinking to yourself that this mysterious place must be one of those amazing B&Bs or Estates in Cape May. They would certainly fit the bill, but you'll have to think bigger than that to get this one right.

Is it a large facility like Convention Hall in Asbury Park? also an excellent guess, but it's even bigger than that. How about one of those closed-down psychiatric facilities or something like that? Still too small. Way too small.

Photo by Adrien Brunat on Unsplash Photo by Adrien Brunat on Unsplash loading...

No, the New Jersey location that the travel expert site Love Exploring included in a list of the 24 most mysterious places in America isn't a hotel or an estate, and it's not a hall or a set of buildings.

This eerie place is actually about 1.1 million square acres and is part of seven New Jersey counties. It's been the theatrical location of scenes from the mega-popular series The Sopranos (even though the scenes were actually filmed in New York), and oh by the way, it's the home of the Jersey Devil.

Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash loading...

Of course, we're talking about the Pine Barrens. They have made a list that also includes Area 51 and the Bermuda Triangle, and that is some pretty mysterious company.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey.

20 Succulent New Jersey Seafood Restaurants too Sensational Not to Try