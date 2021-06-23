Before we spoke to several listeners this week, I had no idea that a “food tour" was even a thing. But apparently, it’s all the rage. And in New Jersey, it’s no wonder.

We are, after all, jampacked with some of the greatest restaurants in the country. And if you don’t count New York City, (and, please, wo wants to cross those bridges and tunnels?) you could say that we are the dining capital of the country.

We’ve got everything from Thai to Indian, Mexican to Ethiopian, Italian to Puerto Rican, and everything in between. Since, in an entire lifetime you could never sample every great New Jersey eatery, a food tour is a great way to get just a little taste of what several really special New Jersey eateries have to offer, all on the same day.

So we asked our listeners: if you or to take it out-of-towner on a New Jersey food tour, what restaurant would you absolutely have to include? Here’s what we got.

It has been described as the crown jewel of authentic Italian food in New Jersey. Located in Medford, it’s a place where visitors from Italy have remarked that it’s the most authentic they’ve tried on this side of the world. Don’t forget to try their seafood risotto