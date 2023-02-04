New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America

We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation.

In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.

All it takes is a quick spin in your car in New Jersey to realize we are trying to fit way too many people in a very small space.

Our parking lots are crowded, our highways are jammed, and even our homes are way too close together. So it might come as a surprise that we have made the list of the tiniest towns in America.

As a matter of fact, according to Newsweek, one of our tiny towns is in the top 5 tiniest towns in America, if you measure it by population.

Coming in at #4 on their list is the tiny town of Walpack, in Sussex County, which boasts a population of 16.

I want to throw an honorable mention out there, too, since I've read that Tavistock has a population under 10, so whether or not it technically makes the list, it's certainly worth talking about.

Just to think that there are two towns in our state that are this small is pretty mind-boggling, and pretty rare. Just think of that the next time you're a t a standstill on the Garden State Parkway.

