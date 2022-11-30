Easier to get help: 10 NJ counties expand hours for substance abuse disorder treatment

The New Jersey Department of Human Services has announced it has awarded contracts to 10 counties, allowing them to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours.

The $2 million program will be paid for through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act.

“We know that treatment during traditional daytime hours doesn’t support everyone’s work, school, and family schedules, so expanding evening and weekend hours will make it possible for individuals to successfully enter treatment and maintain services over time,” said Commissioner Sarah Adelman.

Continuous treatment is the key to lasting recovery, she said. The department is excited to be able to reduce these barriers to treatment and make it easier for individuals to access medication that can support their recovery.

Services include outpatient hours of operation for individual, group, and/or family sessions, access to medication that treats addiction, medication monitoring, screening for acute medical conditions and co-occurring mental health issues, and education on the use of naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug.

It’s often a barrier to individuals entering treatment because there are no services available during the hours that fit their lives, Adelman said.

“So, it’s estimated that each agency where we’ve expanded will be able to serve 30 to 50 more individuals per month by providing these flexible office hours,” she added.

Each county can decide how to expand the hours but Adelman said most likely evening and weekend hours will be expanded at each site.

Adelman urges anyone needing help to call 1-844-REACH-NJ.

Treatment works and it’s never too late to start the recovery journey, she said. Individuals should call and access a live person who is trained to help. There is no charge.

The program will be implemented in the following counties:

Atlantic by John Brooks Recovery Center

Burlington, Camden, Essex, and Mercer by Oaks Integrated Care

Hudson by Integrity, Inc.

Hunterdon by Hunterdon Medical Center

Monmouth by New Hope Integrated Behavioral Health Care

Ocean by Bright Harbor Healthcare

Passaic by Eva’s Village

Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later than within three months.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.