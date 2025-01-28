Explore these top 12 NJ breweries with a theme

🍺 Craft breweries are gaining in popularity in New Jersey

🍺 There are more than 100 licensed breweries in the state

🍺 These 12 have a theme

New Jersey has quite a vibrant craft beer scene, with 114 breweries and 18 brewpubs, as of January 2024.

Several breweries in the state offer unique themes that enhance the tasting experience.

So, if you’re looking for something different to do on a weekend or a day off during the week, check out one of these 12-themed breweries in the Garden State.

Death of the Fox Brewing Company (Google Street View) Death of the Fox Brewing Company (Google Street View) loading...

119 Berkley Rd unit b, Clarksboro

Open 7 days a week from morning to evening

Theme: Combination brewery and coffee roastery

This is New Jersey’s first and only craft brewery and coffee roastery. There are 16 brewed craft beers on tap and a wide selection of gourmet coffee, espresso, and tea available.

The taps are constantly changed with new releases.

What makes this place unique is that the beer is brewed there, and the coffee beans are roasted there, too. Sit at the bar, chat with beeristas and enjoy some drinks. Relax on the leather sofas, or bring your laptop and get some work done.

Source Farmhouse Brewery (Google Street View) Source Farmhouse Brewery (Google Street View) loading...

300 NJ-34, Colts Neck

Open every day except Tuesday

Theme: Farm-to-glass brewing

Situated on a picturesque farm in Colts Neck, Source Farmhouse Brewery emphasizes locally sourced ingredients.

At the farmhouse, patrons can enjoy fresh, rotating brews inside the taproom, outside on the patio, in the backyard biergarten, the upstairs mezzanine, or on the rooftop terrace.

All ingredients are sourced from its cultivated farm land close by, and by local farmers throughout the state, and in true farmhouse brewery tradition, we will brew in sync with the local harvests.

Bolero Snort Brewery (Google Street View) Bolero Snort Brewery (Google Street View) loading...

316 20th St, Carlstadt

Open 7 days a week

Theme: Bull-inspired branding

Bolero Snort Brewery boasts a playful bovine theme through its branding and beer names. The 30-barrel American-made brewhouse has a spacious and welcoming tasting room.

Check out some of their hoof-crafted ales and lagers. Swing by the state-of-the-art production facility to learn more about what makes the bull charge. If you bump into Scott, ask him where the name “Bolero Snort” comes from. He loves telling that story.

Some beers on tap that sport cute “bull-type” names include Sour Pasture Calves: Parkour Punch, Another Steer Crazier, Snowbull Fights, and Strawberry Vanilla Bullsicle.

Ludlam Island Brewery (Facebook) Ludlam Island Brewery (Facebook) loading...

2051 Dennisville-Petersburg Rd, Woodbine

Open 7 days from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Theme: Beach vibes and island relaxation

From the moment you walk through the doors, you’ll feel the beachy vibe. Called “The Gateway to the Cape,” Ludlam Island Brewery is all about blending the best of beach and brewery culture.

Their house beer is “Beach Bound,” available only at the brewery.

Another popular beer is “I Really Like NJ”, an easy-going blondes ale featuring 100% Canadian two-row malt and Liberty hops, a summer must-get. This beer is clean and refreshing with mild floral and spicy notes with a touch of citrus.

The Devil Went Down to Maui is an IPA. It’s a pepper beer that brings the heat, brewed with a touch of Hanks honey habanero sauce and conditioned on fresh pineapple juice, and habanero peppers.

Seven Tribesmen Brewery (Google Street View) Seven Tribesmen Brewery (Google Street View) loading...

1151 NJ-23, Wayne

Open every day except Monday

Theme: Eastern European heritage

This brewery celebrates the founders’ Eastern European roots with traditional brewing techniques and storytelling through beer.

The founders are Hungarian-American childhood friends. The name Seven Tribesmen is a reference to their cultural heritage and represents their goal of building a local New Jersey craft beer tribe.

Some beers to try are “Plum Awakening,” inspired by the European culinary wonder known as the plum dumpling. This delicious, pastry sour offers an array of mouthwatering flavors including notes of cinnamon, vanilla, walnut, and plums.

Pines Lake Pils is a German pilsner. In the 1920s, vacation log cabins started springing up around Pine Lakes, located just north of the brewery. This beer is perfect on a nice summer day.

Packanack Pils is a classic, Czech-style golden pilsner, with medium malt and hop character. Named after their own Packanack Lake in New Jersey, it is highly drinkable with a balanced, bitter finish.

Angry Erik Brewery (Google Street View) Angry Erik Brewery (Google Street View) loading...

2 Camre Dr, Newton

Open Thursday-Sunday

Theme: Norse mythology

Drawing inspiration from its Scandinavian culture, Angry Erik’s beers have a Viking and Medieval theme. The brewery’s taproom is decorated with Viking iconography, including a bar shaped like a Viking longship. The brewery also brews traditional Belgian-style ales.

Beers include:

Belgian-What?!? This multigrain blonde ale adds wheat, oats, lime zest, and pineapple juice to this blonde ale to create tropical aromas and flavors with a soft body. Dry-hopping with Amarillo hops adds a crisp, yet, fruity hop finish to this sparkling ale.

Citra Kisses is an American Blonde dry-hopped beer. It’s dedicated to the brewery’s German Shepherd/Border Collie Mix, Citra. Like Citra, the beer is soft and sweet, with just a kiss of bitterness to represent her sassy side.

Ravol is an American Amber ale. Meaning “Amber Ale” in Norwegian, this ale has a slightly fruity aroma, a malt-forward body, and a crisp finish. It’s inspired by the brewery’s rescue dog, Amber who blessed their lives from 2006-2015.

Spellbound Brewing (Spellbound Brewing website) Spellbound Brewing (Spellbound Brewing website) loading...

10 Lippincott Ln #12, Mt Holly

Open Wednesday-Sunday

Theme: Magic and mysticism

Spellbound is a 20-barrel brewhouse with seven 40-barrel fermenters, two 4-barrel brite tanks, and one 80-barrel brite tank.

Three passionate homebrewing geeks have had 50 years of collective brewing experience. So, they decided to open their own brewery. In October 2014, Spellbound Brewing was born.

It’s a whimsical experience for beer lovers with their spellbinding brews.

Year-round you can enjoy Hypnotic Hops, Mesmerizing Porter, Possession Pale Ale, or Triple-Charmed Cherry Belgian Tripel.

Seasonal brews include Ester’s Pumpkin Ale, Premonition Pilsner, Phase 7, and more.

Be sure to say hi to Ester, the black cat while you’re at the brewery.

Icarus Brewing (Jen Ursillo) Icarus Brewing (Jen Ursillo) loading...

2045 NJ-88, Brick

Open 7 days a week

Theme: Aviation and adventure

Themed around the Greek myth of Icarus (the boy who flew too close to the sun and tragically died as a result), this brewery features adventurous beers and a nod to flying too close to the sun.

On average, they release 3 to 5 beers each week, and their taproom boasts an ever-evolving taplist of 30 beers, seltzers, and hard teas on draft.

Favorite beers include Yacht Juice, Drinking Crayons, Life in Helles, Furio, and Through the Spyglass.

Cape May Brewing (Cape May Brewing website) Cape May Brewing (Cape May Brewing website) loading...

1250 Hornet Road, Rio Grande

Open every day except Tuesday

Theme: Coastal adventure

In 2011, Cape May Brewing Co. helped put New Jersey on the map for craft beer, and has offered refreshing brews as one of the largest and most popular craft breweries in the region.

This brewery leans heavily into its coastal location with nautical-themed branding that highlights the Jersey Shore lifestyle.

Popular brews include Coastal Evacuation, Devil’s Reach, Cape May White, Longliner, The Bog, Tan Limes, Sea Seeker, and more.

Tun Tavern Brewery (Google Street View/Canva) Tun Tavern Brewery (Google Street View/Canva) loading...

2 Convention Blvd, Atlantic City

Open every day except Sunday

Theme: Colonial

This brew pub draws inspiration from the historic Tun Tavern of Philadelphia, known as the birthplace of the U.S. Marine Corps. It offers a colonial-themed atmosphere, reflecting its namesake’s rich history.

Politicians such as George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin could often be found at Tun enjoying a hearty brew and a cheesesteak while discussing matters that would have great influence on our nation’s history. To protect the port of Philadelphia, the Continental Congress enlisted two battalions of able-bodied seafaring men, naming them “The Continental Marines.” The group evolved into what we know today as The United States Marine Corps.

Alternate Ending Beer Company (Google Street View) Alternate Ending Beer Company (Google Street View) loading...

1057 NJ-34, Aberdeen

Theme: Cinematic

Open every day except Tuesday

Located in Aberdeen, this brewery is set in a former movie theater, creating a nostalgic ambiance. The name and setting pay homage to cinema, offering patrons a blend of craft beer and film culture.

Owner, Scott, grew up going to this theater and it was important to him to preserve much of that nostalgia, while recreating the space into a family-friendly neighborhood destination.

Some popular beers include You Got Smoked, Bomba!, Jenny, and Schwing!

There’s also food available, as well as trivia night, and of course, movie night.

Flounder Brewing Company (Google Street View/Canva) Flounder Brewing Company (Google Street View/Canva) loading...

2 Clerico Ln Building 4, Hillsborough

Open Wednesday - Sunday

Theme: Historic

Flounder Brewing Company has a rustic charm and historic character to it. The brewery is located in a restored, 250-year-old barn, on the scenic Carriage Farm property.

Think of it as a cozy blend of nostalgia of modern craft brewing with the ambiance of a bygone era.

Popular beers include Lunatic Belgian, Hill Street Honey, Fred the IPA, Jack’s Puffin Pils, Emerald Stout, and more.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom