New Home Building Remains Flat

The latest reading on home builder sentiment across the nation has the typical rings of, "Some good and some bad news," that we hear so much about these days.



Good news: In February home builders felt their market for new homes has remained flat, unchanged after four or five months of improving feelings about the readiness of consumers to jump into the home-ownership game.

Bad news: The National Association of Home Builders still cautions that their overall 'index' of that sentiment, around 28, is far below the '50' considered healthy for the new home market.