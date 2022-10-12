New at Dunkin’ — fall menu expanded in NJ

Ghouls and goblins who need a caffeine fix or a sugar rush can rejoice!

Starting Wednesday, Dunkin’ is expanding its fall line-up of Halloween spooky specialty treats to keep guests fueled up to take on the frightful season.

Dunkin’ fans can sink their fangs into goodies such as the Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, Spider Donut, and Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato.

If you go into a Dunkin’, you’ll notice the bakery case is all dressed up for Halloween. Donut shells have been transformed into pumpkin-shaped donuts, and sprinkles have turned to a festive orange-and-black color.

The Spider Donut

It is a fan favorite: a yeast ring donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a chocolate Munchkins donut hole treat to resemble a spider. The chocolate drizzle is used for the spider legs and the white drizzle makes up the eyes.

The Dunk-o-Lantern Donut

This festive treat features a classic pumpkin-shaped donut shell, filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème filling, topped with orange icing, and a Jack o’ Lantern grin.

The Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato

This fabulous potion marries two of the world’s favorite flavors: chocolate and peanut butter. Back for a second year due to popular demand, this show-stopper features a layer of festive orange-hued peanut butter cup swirl that blends into a layer of espresso on top.

As an added treat, from now until Oct. 31, Dunkin’ rewards members can unlock free goodies, including a breakfast sandwich, 10-count Munchkins, or bagel minis with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage.

Members can also order ahead on the app on Mondays to earn 100 bonus points, which are good toward free food and drinks.

There are currently about 860 Dunkin' shops in New Jersey.

For more scary delicious treats, check out Dunkin’s fall menu.

