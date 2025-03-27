New article reveals where Jimmy Hoffa was buried. Yes, it’s in NJ

Is this a bombshell or a big dud? We will probably never know. But Ruth Bashinsky just wrote an article for DailyMail.com that claims a guy saw Jimmy Hoffa’s body and knows exactly what happened to him and where he is.

The body of Teamster leader Jimmy Hoffa, according to a guy who will only go by Jeff, was disposed of in New Jersey. I’ll tell you exactly where in a moment.

Last to see Hoffa

Hoffa was last seen alive on July 30, 1975, in Bloomfield Township, Michigan. It was at Machus Red Fox restaurant in the well-to-do town north of Detroit. He was there to meet two Tonys: Anthony "Tony Jack" Giacalone and Anthony "Tony Pro" Provenzano.

Except they never showed.

Next, Hoffa was seen calling his wife on a pay phone and telling her he’d be home by 4 p.m. She would never actually see him again.

A witness saw Hoffa speak to a few men and then get into a maroon car with them. That was it. He vanished. And it has remained one of America’s great mysteries.

Hoffa theories

Theories over the decades have ranged from Hoffa being abducted by ″either federal marshals or federal agents,″ driven to a nearby airport and dropped out of a plane, possibly into one of the Great Lakes that surround Michigan, to Hoffa being killed Frank Sheeran, once an ally, at a Detroit house. This narrative became the basis for the 2019 movie “The Irishman."

Other theories have him buried under section 107 of Giants Stadium, and also having been killed in Michigan by New Jersey mob hitman Richard “The Iceman” Kuklinski.

The story goes, after the murder, Hoffa’s body was driven to a New Jersey junkyard, sealed in a 50-gallon drum, and set on fire. Kuklinski later dug up the body and put it in the trunk of a car that was sold as scrap metal.

New report: The real story?

But Bashinsky’s story says none of this is true and that Jeff's known exactly where Hoffa has been since he was 22 years old in 1975. He’s never spoken of it due to fear.

In the summer of 1975, Jeff says he was a 22-year-old college graduate working for his father on a job supervising a building site in Jersey City. The site was in the shadow of the Pulaski Skyway. He tracked trucks that came in and out of that construction site all day.

One day, he says he was witnessing vehicles arriving and a trunk opening up on one, and out from that truck, wrapped like a mummy was the dead body of Jimmy Hoffa. He says he was only a few yards away and saw everything clearly as the corpse was thrown onto rotting eggs and mutton. Then, layers of corrosive lime were applied to the body. It was then all covered in a huge mound of dirt and left to disintegrate that way.

Jeff says that once he was finally noticed standing there, he was told it was Jimmy Hoffa. Being only 22 at the time, he didn’t even know who that was or that he’d been missing.

Eventually, a massive warehouse was built right on the land where Jeff swears he saw Hoffa composted. Right there in Jersey City and still in the shadow of the Pulaski Skyway.

Could it be true? The tale is told in a new book 'The Last Mob Lawyer: True Stories from the Man Who Defended Some of the Biggest Names in Organized Crime.' And you can read Ruth Bashinsky’s article in the Daily Mail here.

