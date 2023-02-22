Grab the maple syrup: National Pancake Day coming to NJ

🥞 IHOP celebrates its 17th annual National Pancake Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28

🥞 Each guest will receive a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes

🥞 IHOP will also provide an extra reward for International Bank of Pancakes loyalty members

Attention pancake lovers! The day has finally arrived.

National Pancake Day is Tuesday, Feb. 28! IHOP has celebrated the day for 17 years, and this year, it’s no different.

The restaurant will continue its one-day tradition by offering a free short stack of its world-famous buttermilk pancakes for dine-in guests only at participating restaurants nationwide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A short stack is three pancakes per customer. Hours may vary by participating restaurant.

This year, for the first time, IHOP will also provide an extra reward for International Bank of Pancakes loyalty members by offering two times the PanCoins on any additional items purchased.

“IHOP’s National Pancake Day is a holiday we look forward to celebrating with our guests as an annual tradition, and we are spreading even more joy this year by adding the chance to earn loyalty rewards through our International Bank of Pancakes,” said Kieran Donahue, IHOP’s chief marketing officer.

The International Bank of Pancakes offers benefits for guests to redeem rewards on National Pancake Day and throughout the year, including a free birthday short stack, earning free food with each purchase, exclusive offers, and more.

IHOP began National Pancake Day in 2006. Since then, they have raised close to $30 million for charities, according to National Day Calendar. Guests are once again asked this year that despite the free stack, to consider leaving a donation.

There are currently 49 IHOP restaurants in New Jersey. So, grab the maple syrup and butter, and enjoy a free breakfast on Tuesday!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

