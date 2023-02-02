Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!

A really good gyro really hits the spot. That warm, soft, freshly-baked pita is the perfect blanket for the tender, juicy meat shavings decorated with tomato, purple onion, and fried potatoes, and don’t forget extra tzatziki sauce. I’m salivating.

We wanted to get to the bottom of where the best gyro lives and the response from you all were overwhelming. Apparently, this is not your first rodeo. You are not afraid to take a little drive to get it too.

The highly acclaimed spot is Jimmy’s Greek American Grill and it is in Spotswood.

To get food this good you would have to go to the Mediterranean if it weren’t for Jimmy’s so Spotswood is a breeze. Jimmy’s offers pick-up and delivery too and this may be the perfect food to add to your big game menu.

I feel like we don't eat enough Greek food. It is so darn good but when you are thinking of grabbing a bite for some reason, at least for my family it is not top of mind. After a gyro like this, that is about to change. Have you been there? Do you agree it is the best gyro in New Jersey or maybe ever?

