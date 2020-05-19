MVC, closed until at least May 26, extends inspection, license deadlines

The Motor Vehicle Commission has extended deadlines for expired documents and expanded the types of vehicle registrations that can be renewed online during the agency's office closure.

The branch offices were closed on March 15 as cases of COVID-19 began to increase in New Jersey and will stay closed until at least May 26.

The MVC said that all standard driver licenses (including permits) and standard non-driver IDs, registrations for private and commercial vehicles, vehicle inspections, Purple Heart/disabled veteran placards and temporary tags that expire between March 13 and May 31 have been extended to July 31.

Expiration dates of June 30 are extended to Aug. 31 and those expiring on July 31 are now good until Sept. 30.

MVC Commissioner Sue Fulton suggested renewing licenses and registrations online at NJMVC.gov sooner rather than later to avoid crowds when branches reopen.

“We do anticipate that volumes will spike once we reopen and when we reach the end of these extensions," Fulton said in a written statement.

The MVC has expanded the types of vehicles that can be renewed online: commuter vans, commercial trucks under 55,000 pounds, motorcycles, mopeds, snowmobiles and ATVs. Fulton said this will allow for more than 50,000 additional online transactions.

