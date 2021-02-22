Murphy finally giving our college athletes a break (Opinion)

As you've probably noticed, just one person is controlling just about every aspect of our lives for the last year. From workplace rules to working at all to shopping to dining to your kids in school and your kids playing sports. Through his over-reaching executive orders he has seriously impeded and altered both academic and athletic careers of our kids.

A recent executive order allows youth sports to have 150 spectators (mostly parents) to attend outdoor athletic events. But for college sports such as girls' soccer, softball, baseball, etc. parents who pay big bucks to send their kids to state colleges and whose kids bust their tails to compete could not have supporters and parents in the stands. But finally, now they can, thanks to an updated executive order announced by the governor on Monday.

It didn't make sense that if you can go to a supermarket, big box store, barber shop, hair salon, movie theatre or restaurant, you can safely attend an outdoor sporting event following the same safety protocols. Some parents who had reached out to the governor's office and asked why youth sports have been allowed spectators, but not our college athletes.

They and their college athlete offspring finally got their wish and it's long overdue. Like most of the restrictions on all of our daily activity, the governor's executive orders are an affront to our liberty and basic rights. Not enough people seem to mind or notice, but more on that in a later post. In the meantime, you can go see your favorite college athletes compete and they can benefit from your support.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.