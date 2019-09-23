Motorcyclist hit NJ school bus with 10 kids on board, cops say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An afternoon crash involving a township school bus and a motorcycle left the male motorcyclist seriously hurt, according to police.

All 10 of the fourth- and fifth-grade students aboard the vehicle were unharmed, as was their driver, police said. Officers did not immediately disclose which township school the involved students attend.

On Monday, Sept. 23, at about 3 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Zion Rd and School House Road, police said.

The bus, operated by 55-year-old township resident Maureen Milton, was headed south on School House Road and entered the intersection, where the front driver side was hit by a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 54-year-old David M. Kiker, also a township resident, according to police.

Kiker, who had been driving west on Zion Road, suffered serious injuries and was taken to AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City EMS and paramedics.

Police said motor vehicle summons are pending further investigation.

