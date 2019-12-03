Mötley Crüe in 2014 on tours, ‘Invite the world to come for free’

When it comes to touring Yogi Berra said it best, "It ain't over till it's over." Apparently it ain't over for Mötley Crüe who announced their new tour by blowing up their old contract. It was in 2014 that the band signed a cessation of touring agreement. At that time lead guitarist, Mick Mars went on VH1's "That Metal Show" and told Jersey hosts Don Jamieson, Jim Florentine, and Eddie Trunk regarding a future tour, "If that happens, I would invite the world to come for free."

I'm guessing he's not going to be keeping that promise. Jamieson recalled that night with me on New Jersey 101.5 when he called into my show.

"The world of rock 'n' roll is a lot like the world of professional wrestling, they make up their own rules as they go along," Jamieson said. "Anybody who thought there was a real contract and it couldn't be broken was just kidding themselves."

But Don didn't doubt the band's sincerity.

"I didn't not believe that they believed it was their final tour, it's just that we've seen this too many times," Jamieson said.

So how will Mötley Crüe pay for the tour if like Mars says they invite the world for free?

"They're going to pay $150 for a beer I guess."

Asked if he thinks rockers could ever be too old to rock 'n' roll, Jamieson replied with:

"I think if a band can still go out and deliver, they should do it for as long as they can and obviously it's up to the fans if they're going to plunk down the money to go see these bands, that means there's a demand for them."

In the case of Mötley Crüe, Jamieson says:

"I always prefer a band bow out gracefully which was Mötley Crüe's whole mantra was that we're going to go out on top, we don't want to be a joke, we don't want to be seen as going past our prime, and I respected that about them."

And then?

"And then the whole WWE tactics come into play and hey, we're blowing up the agreement and here we go, and we're back at it again. So let's see if they can get into fighting shape and if they can and they can still rock, count me in I'll be there."

