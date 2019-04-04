Most people in NJ say go ahead and raise taxes on millionaires

A new survey finds strong support for raising taxes on millionaires in New Jersey. As for Gov. Phil Murphy, a millionaire himself, the poll gives him a so-so approval rating.

A Joint Rutgers Eagleton-Fairleigh Dickinson University poll asked Garden State residents about Murphy’s millionaires tax proposal and 46% strongly support it, 26% somewhat support it and 28% somewhat or strongly oppose it, said Ashley Koning, the director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling.

When residents were asked about Murphy’s job performance, Krista Jenkins, director of the FDU Poll, said the survey found “52% who say they like what he’s doing in the job, with only 43% who say they disapprove of his job performance so far.”

“After a year in office, Gov. Murphy remains largely undefined in the minds of New Jersey voters. Half or 50% percent believe he hasn’t yet made any significant accomplishments.”

The poll finds 79% of Democrats approve of the governor, 82% of Republicans disapprove of his job performance and independents are in the middle.

Murphy, however, only has the confidence of 29 percent of the state on the issues of taxes.

Murphy also gets low approval numbers for his handling of the state pension fund.

He does get high marks — 59% approval — when it comes to handling weather emergencies.

After Murphy took office last year, more Garden State residents felt positive about the direction the state was going. But that's changed a year later, with 58% saying the state is on the wrong track.

The poll finds New Jerseyans are split on how the governor is handling the state’s economy and jobs, with 46% approving of what he’s done and 48% disapproving.

Murphy gets more positive than negative reviews on the state’s drug policy: 47% approve and 41% disapprove.

In the poll, 1,203 adults were contacted between March 7 and 22, 621 of which were contacted by live callers on both landlines and cell phones and 582 through an online probability-based panel. The combined sample has a margin of error of +/-3.7 percentage points.

To contact an editor about this story, click here to email Deputy Digital Editor Sergio Bichao.