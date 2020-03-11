Morristown, South Amboy cancel St. Paddy’s parades

MORRISTOWN — The Morristown St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled for Saturday, March 14, amid novel coronavirus considerations for large gatherings.

“We are disappointed by the decision, but it was entirely necessary,” according to the Morris County Parade Committee in a joint statement with the Morristown Council and Mayor Timothy Dougherty.

“We’ve been cautiously optimistic that the parade could still go forward, but as other towns and cities across the country take the difficult but necessary step to cancel their events, we must as well in Morris County.”

A separate parade is in the works for late summer/September, as a halfway point to the 2021 parade festivities, according to parade organizers.

In Middlesex County, South Amboy has postponed its St. Patrick's Day Parade by two months. Instead of Sunday, March 15, the event will be held Saturday, May 16, with kickoff at 1 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, West Orange was moving forward with its 69th annual St. Patrick's Day parade Sunday, March 15.

In a Facebook post Monday, West Orange township officials said "the situation is closely being monitored by officials but the parade will proceed forward as planned. The priority is to minimize any threats to public safety by following common sense guidelines set forth by the CDC."

West Orange officials and parade organizers also said "People that are sick with respiratory symptoms should stay home" and call their doctor as needed.

In Monmouth County, as of Wednesday afternoon, Freehold Borough also still was hosting its 9th annual St. Patrick's Day parade also on Sunday.

