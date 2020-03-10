Coronavirus: NJ closings, cancellations, delays, schedule changes

As New Jersey's response to several cases of novel coronavirus evolves, several institutions are changing their plans for group gatherings. Those include some special events like St. Patrick's Day parades, and routine gatherings like those for daily business or school activity.

New Jersey 101.5 will keep updating the following list as it's made aware of more cancellations, schedule changes or special arrangements. Email dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com with any updates from your institution or organization.

New Jersey 101.5 also maintains a standing list of school closings at NJ1015.com/closings.

This list will be updated frequently.

EVENTS

• The Tuesday event "Should Fossil Fuel Companies Pay for Climate Change Damages in New Jersey?" has been cancelled.

• Wednesday’s Drew Forum event featuring Valerie Jarrett has been postponed to fall 2020.

• As of Tuesday, many of the region's largest St. Patrick's Day parades are still on. Those include parades in Morristown, Philadelphia and New York.

• State House subcontractors networking event that had been scheduled for March 12, is being postponed.

BUSINESSES

• Bayer said Monday it was temporarily closing its campuses in Whippany and Morristown "to implement additional cleaning measures in common areas and as a proactive measure, out of an abundance of caution." Bayer did not say how long its offices would be closed.

COLLEGES

• Princeton University Monday announced it was canceling large gatherings and urged students to remain home after spring break and take classes online.

• Rowan extended its own spring break for a week to give staff time to make plans in the event of an extended closure.

• Monmouth University Monday canceled classes for the rest of the week -- including online and hybrid classes -- because "a student contacted Health Services to report flu-like symptoms and was transported to Monmouth Medical Center for further evaluation," the school said.

• Kean University canceled out-of-state travel for five athletic teams during spring break this week.

• Rutgers University canceled road trips for some of athletic teams and Rutgers suspended its study abroad program.

• Beginning the Monday following Spring Break (March 23), and continuing for a period of two weeks, The College of New Jersey will conduct all classes online. It's encouraging any students who return to campus to practice social distancing, and will require them to take classes online as well.

GRADE SCHOOLS

• Berkeley Heights schools closed Tuesday because the parent of a student ha coronavirus, the district said in a letter to parents Monday.

• Roselle Public Schools will close Tuesday and Wednesday because a staff member "has reported making contact with someone who is recently diagnosed with coronavirus," the district said in its own statement. The school said it could close for weeks if test results for that person came back positive.

• Red Bank Regional High School is closed Tuesday, 3/10 for a “deep cleaning” since a sibling of a student tested “presumed positive” for the COVID-19 virus after attending a conference out of state.

Several other schools have announced limited closings to give staff members time to make plans in the event long-term closings will be needed later.

The following closings and schedule adjustments have been reported to New Jersey 101.5 via its school closing system. Additionally, you can check your district's own website.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

