More NJ heroes forced to get the vax (Opinion)

Police and firefighters from around the state gathered in front of Newark City Hall on Wednesday to protest a vaccine mandate by Mayor Ras Baraka. Read it HERE.

The mayor warned if the police and firefighter and other city employees don't get the vaccine, they face termination. The same people who risk their lives every day and worked through the pandemic are now being forced to put something in their bodies that many do not want or feel they need.

So now the tactic has become, "it's a pandemic of the unvaccinated" and they are putting others at risk. Well if the vaccine works so well, what are they afraid of? Take Israel for instance. They are one of the most vaccinated countries in the world and yet this summer saw a spike in cases among, you guessed it, the VACCINATED. Read it HERE.

It makes you wonder exactly what is going on here. The media doesn't widely report stories like this or the fact that thousands of doctors around the world have successfully treated COVID patients with therapeutics that have kept people out of hospitals. Read it HERE.

The media has been lying about Ivermectin and you don't have to been a private investigator to see they've been misrepresenting the truth. Read it HERE.

But the drugs are not being widely prescribed here in New Jersey and our frontline workers are instead being forced to take something they don't want and feel they don't need.

On Thursday President Biden has mandated the shot for all federal workers and contractors and has included all companies nationwide, including New Jersey, with more than 100 employees. This cannot be about public health. Vaccinated people are still contracting and spreading the virus along with unvaccinated people. Read it HERE.

As many high-profile media types like Jimmie Kimmel and Howard Stern wishing death on the unvaccinated, it begs the question, what are they afraid of if they're vaccinated?

None of the public health directives and declarations have made sense from the beginning because they're making it up as they go along. But one thing is consistent, they want control and power, and through fear mongering in the media, big tech, and power hungry, shameless politicians, they're getting it in far too many people in the state and around the country.

I'll say it again, I fear the government and their power over the masses far more than this virus. Another statement I'll repeat, and I mean it, I'd rather take my chances in getting COVID and die, AT HOME seeking proven treatment, than live in a state and country where they've stripped us of our freedom and personal dignity.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.

