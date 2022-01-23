Monmouth County, NJ house gets hit by 2 different cars, about a week apart

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — The same house was struck by two different cars, about a week apart from each other, according to first responders.

On Jan. 15 around 2:40 a.m., the Wanamassa Fire Company responded to a home along Bimbler Boulevard, where firefighters said a driver had lost control and left the road, struck a sign and then the house before ending up in Deal Lake.

The people inside the car managed to get out and only suffered minor injuries, fire officials said, while the unoccupied house suffered extensive structural damage.

A week later on Sunday just before 5 a.m., Wanamassa Fire Company was called to the same house, for a different vehicle that had left the road and crashed into the building - coming to rest inside.

While the house’s owners still had not yet moved in, the structural soundness of the home is now of major concern, fire officials said.

No word on what might have caused either crash as of Sunday evening.

